ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $97,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

SMDV opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

