Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 777,400 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGTX shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.83 million and a P/E ratio of -19.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

