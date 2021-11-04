Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Drops By 15.9%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 101,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other SenesTech news, Director Jacob Steven Leach bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SenesTech by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNES stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

