scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SCPH opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

