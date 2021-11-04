Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

SMLR has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.06.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 60.38% and a net margin of 39.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $159,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

