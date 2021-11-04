Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $33,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

Shares of MHK opened at $177.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

