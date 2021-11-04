Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 24,451 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $35,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

DSI opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.64. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

