Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after buying an additional 512,404 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 340,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 243,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 206,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

