Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,720 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

