LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Amarin worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.