Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Raven Industries worth $29,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Raven Industries by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,686,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Raven Industries stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

