Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRG. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

