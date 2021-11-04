News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,287 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 105.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of News by 274.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

NWSA opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News Co. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

