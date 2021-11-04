Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,819,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 287,051 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

NASDAQ GT opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

