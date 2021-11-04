Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 27,295 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in News by 171.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.43. News Co. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

