Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,580 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $30,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,151.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 786,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.96 and a 200 day moving average of $167.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $138.04 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

