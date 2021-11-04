Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,458 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 314,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 91,651 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

