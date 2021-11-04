Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.94 Million Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 50,757 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $20.63 on Thursday. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial downgraded SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

