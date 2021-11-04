Jordan T. Kass Sells 2,000 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.79.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
