Jordan T. Kass Sells 2,000 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.79.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

