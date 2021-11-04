Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Sells $187,125.61 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth $574,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Upwork by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.