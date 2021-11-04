AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at Desjardins

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATY. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

ATY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $292.04 million and a P/E ratio of 25.11.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

