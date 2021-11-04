JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Entravision Communications worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

EVC stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $744.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

