Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $810,444.83 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98.

On Friday, October 8th, Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $88.58 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

