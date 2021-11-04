Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.08.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $252.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 221.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.07 and a 200-day moving average of $244.59. Square has a one year low of $162.15 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

