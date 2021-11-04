Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.29 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.67 ($3.14).

O2D opened at €2.35 ($2.76) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is €2.37 and its 200 day moving average is €2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

