VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VMW. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of VMW opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.07. VMware has a 52 week low of $125.40 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

