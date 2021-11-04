Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $284.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $256.00 to $284.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.38.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $339.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $231.74 and a 52-week high of $345.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

