Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PSNL opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,787 shares of company stock worth $2,207,345. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Personalis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Personalis by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

