Jose B. Alvarez Sells 925 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE URI opened at $381.27 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.85 and a 52-week high of $391.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 95.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 53,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.80.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

