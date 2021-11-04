WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $104.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.78.

WNS opened at $88.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $91.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in WNS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

