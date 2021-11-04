Isaac Ro Sells 40,848 Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $307,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMFR opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.18.

Get Sema4 alerts:

SMFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the second quarter valued at $28,559,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the second quarter valued at $1,814,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.