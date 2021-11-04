New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $2.22

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.14. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 145,458 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

