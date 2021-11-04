Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANIX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 18,244 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $86,841.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

