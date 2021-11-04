Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,200 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 303,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EAST opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

