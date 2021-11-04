BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 81,438 shares.The stock last traded at $14.56 and had previously closed at $14.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

