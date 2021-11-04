Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 70,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,915,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bit Digital by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

