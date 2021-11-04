Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce sales of $191.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.30 million and the lowest is $191.20 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $185.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $740.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.06 million to $743.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $776.78 million, with estimates ranging from $769.83 million to $781.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

