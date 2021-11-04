Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LAND. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 694.82 ($9.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The firm has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.61. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 533.50 ($6.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 705.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 706.30.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.