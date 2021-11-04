Lookers (LON:LOOK) Price Target Raised to GBX 110

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Lookers in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Lookers alerts:

LON:LOOK opened at GBX 63.63 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.49. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.61 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £249.33 million and a PE ratio of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,346.59).

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.