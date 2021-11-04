Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

LON PETS opened at GBX 491 ($6.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 492.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.