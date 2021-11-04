PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 720 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAGE. Barclays increased their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 665.50 ($8.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 634.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 602.51. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 355.60 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 31.41 ($0.41) dividend. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

In other PageGroup news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86), for a total value of £203,400 ($265,743.40).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

