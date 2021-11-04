Liberum Capital Cuts Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MGNS opened at GBX 2,275 ($29.72) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,460.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,299.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,212 ($15.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

In other news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

