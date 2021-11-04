Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,805 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Crane worth $46,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $807,418 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

