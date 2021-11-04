Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,805 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Crane worth $46,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CR opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.
In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $807,418 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
