Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $47.53 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $47,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

