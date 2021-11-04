Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) PT Raised to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFRD stock opened at GBX 204.89 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £227.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 70.59 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.40 ($2.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

