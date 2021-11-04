$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $310.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $161.94 and a one year high of $311.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,350 shares of company stock valued at $22,410,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.