RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €635.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €608.56 ($715.95).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €887.80 ($1,044.47) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €860.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €818.42.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

