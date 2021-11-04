First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,428,000.

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

