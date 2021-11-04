Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock.

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 408.86 ($5.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.79 million and a P/E ratio of 24.70. Zotefoams has a 52 week low of GBX 351.13 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 499 ($6.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 399.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 428.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

