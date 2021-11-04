Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 604 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $93,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Shares of AMBA opened at $193.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.90. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $195.91.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.